What are "Ghost Jobs"? A vexing phenomenon is plaguing the labor market. "Ghost jobs" refer to listings by employers that either aren't real or have already been filled but never lead to an actual hire. This is frustrating not only to job seekers but also to the Federal Reserve, which is trying to steer the economy to a stable place.

