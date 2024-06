My Unsung Hero: Mary Fran Lyons On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, cancer patient, Mary Fran, was self-conscious about her wig. Then a stranger told her she was going to be okay.

Culture My Unsung Hero: Mary Fran Lyons On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, cancer patient, Mary Fran, was self-conscious about her wig. Then a stranger told her she was going to be okay. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor