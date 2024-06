White House moves to secure rural health care systems from cyberattacks There’s finally a consensus that ongoing digital attacks on the U.S. healthcare system constitute a crisis. The U.S. government is trying to work with partners to staunch the bleeding.

Technology White House moves to secure rural health care systems from cyberattacks There’s finally a consensus that ongoing digital attacks on the U.S. healthcare system constitute a crisis. The U.S. government is trying to work with partners to staunch the bleeding. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor