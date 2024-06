Review: House of the Dragon season 2 returns to Westeros HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon returns for its second season Sunday. NPR's Eric Deggans says it's a poignant story, if you can sort through all the names and backstory to keep up.

Television Review: House of the Dragon season 2 returns to Westeros HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon returns for its second season Sunday. NPR's Eric Deggans says it's a poignant story, if you can sort through all the names and backstory to keep up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor