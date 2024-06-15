Accessibility links
Michelle Williams turns Millennium Park into a gospel choir : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! On this week's episode, actor and singer Michelle Williams talks growing up in the church, auditioning for Destiny's Child, and how to get an NPR audience to sing a hymn. Plus, panelists Alonzo Bodden, Helen Hong, and Paula Poundstone talk flags.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Michelle Williams turns Millennium Park into a gospel choir

Michelle Williams turns Millennium Park into a gospel choir

Listen · 46:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908906/1254240544" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Michelle Williams presents Chloe Bailey with the Generation Next Honor at Urban One Honors: Best in Black at Coca-Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images
Michelle Williams presents Chloe Bailey with the Generation Next Honor at Urban One Honors: Best in Black at Coca-Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)
Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Michelle Williams was born in Rockford IL, and grew up singing gospel in church. She never thought she could do it for a living, but then she wound up in a little group called Destiny's Child, the greatest girl group of all time. Since then, she's has gone on to a solo career and starring roles in many Broadway shows, including the new Death Becomes Her: The Musical.