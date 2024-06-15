Michelle Williams turns Millennium Park into a gospel choir

Michelle Williams was born in Rockford IL, and grew up singing gospel in church. She never thought she could do it for a living, but then she wound up in a little group called Destiny's Child, the greatest girl group of all time. Since then, she's has gone on to a solo career and starring roles in many Broadway shows, including the new Death Becomes Her: The Musical.