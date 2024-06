Alex Jones to sell personal assets to pay families of Sandy Hook victims' families A federal judge has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to liquidate his personal assets to pay families of Sandy Hook victims for spreading lies that the Connecticut school shooting was a hoax.

National Alex Jones to sell personal assets to pay families of Sandy Hook victims' families A federal judge has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to liquidate his personal assets to pay families of Sandy Hook victims for spreading lies that the Connecticut school shooting was a hoax. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor