Week in politics: Biden reaches out to older voters, Trump meets with GOP senators Amid a tough week for President Joe Biden, his campaign reaches out to seniors: voters that he seems to making inroads with. Plus, former President Donald Trump sings a song of Republican unity.

Politics Week in politics: Biden reaches out to older voters, Trump meets with GOP senators Week in politics: Biden reaches out to older voter, Trump meets with GOP senators Listen · 4:47 4:47 Amid a tough week for President Joe Biden, his campaign reaches out to seniors: voters that he seems to making inroads with. Plus, former President Donald Trump sings a song of Republican unity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor