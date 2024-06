The Reverend Shawn Amos on his latest album 'Soul Brother No. 1' NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks to musician The Reverend Shawn Amos about his latest album "Soul Brother No. 1." The album spans multiple genres including gospel, rock, blues and funk.

Music Interviews The Reverend Shawn Amos on his latest album 'Soul Brother No. 1' The Reverend Shawn Amos on his latest album 'Soul Brother No. 1' Listen · 8:28 8:28 NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks to musician The Reverend Shawn Amos about his latest album "Soul Brother No. 1." The album spans multiple genres including gospel, rock, blues and funk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor