Why banana brand Chiquita was found liable for deaths in the Colombia's Civil War NPR’s Danielle Kurtzleben speaks to reporter Jorge Valencia about banana brand Chiquita being found liable in US courts for deaths during the Colombian Civil War and the terror group it funded.

