Middle East Sudan's local kitchens are stepping in to make up for the lack of international aid Sudan's local kitchens are stepping in to make up for the lack of international aid Listen · 3:41 3:41 International aid groups are struggling to provide relief across Sudan. Mohanad El Belal, co-founder of Khartoum Aid Kitchen, shares how some local kitchens are stepping in to feed hungry civilians.