Bird flu risk is restricted to those who work with dairy cattle — for now More cattle are getting the bird flu virus, and it appears that people are a big factor in spreading it from herd-to-herd. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben talks to NPR Health correspondent Will Stone.

Health Bird flu risk is restricted to those who work with dairy cattle — for now Bird flu risk is restricted to those who work with dairy cattle — for now Listen · 3:39 3:39 More cattle are getting the bird flu virus, and it appears that people are a big factor in spreading it from herd-to-herd. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben talks to NPR Health correspondent Will Stone. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor