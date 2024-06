Olympic swimming trials get underway in Indianapolis as Chinese doping scandal grows The U.S. Olympic swimming trials begin Saturday in Indianapolis. While U.S. athletes aim to qualify for the Paris Games next month, a Chinese doping scandal is overshadowing the events.

Sports Olympic swimming trials get underway in Indianapolis as Chinese doping scandal grows Olympic swimming trials get underway in Indianapolis as Chinese doping scandal grows Listen · 4:26 4:26 The U.S. Olympic swimming trials begin Saturday in Indianapolis. While U.S. athletes aim to qualify for the Paris Games next month, a Chinese doping scandal is overshadowing the events. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor