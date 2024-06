New ‘Washington Post’ chiefs can’t shake their past The new CEO of the Washington Post and his hand-picked news chief come from a tradition of rough-and-tumble British journalism that plays loose with ethics, compared to U.S. media.

Media New ‘Washington Post’ chiefs can’t shake their past New ‘Washington Post’ chiefs can’t shake their past Audio will be available later today. The new CEO of the Washington Post and his hand-picked news chief come from a tradition of rough-and-tumble British journalism that plays loose with ethics, compared to U.S. media. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor