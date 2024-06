John Vercher's novel 'Devil Is Fine' tackles grief through magical realism NPR's Lauren Frayer talks with John Vercher about his new novel, "Devil Is Fine," in which a grieving father's sense of reality shifts with a sudden, surprising, and disturbing inheritance.

Author Interviews John Vercher's novel 'Devil Is Fine' tackles grief through magical realism John Vercher's novel 'Devil Is Fine' tackles grief through magical realism Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lauren Frayer talks with John Vercher about his new novel, "Devil Is Fine," in which a grieving father's sense of reality shifts with a sudden, surprising, and disturbing inheritance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor