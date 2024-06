Could the U.K. election mean an off-ramp from personality politics? NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Matthew Holehouse, British political correspondent for The Economist, about the upcoming UK election.

Europe Could the U.K. election mean an off-ramp from personality politics? Could the U.K. election mean an off-ramp from personality politics? Listen · 6:54 6:54 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Matthew Holehouse, British political correspondent for The Economist, about the upcoming UK election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor