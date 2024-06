Brazil's far-right introduces bill that equates abortion after 22 weeks to murder Protests have broken out across Brazil after lawmakers attempted to fast track legislation that would equate abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy to murder.

Protests have broken out across Brazil after lawmakers attempted to fast track legislation that would equate abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy to murder.