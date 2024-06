Muslims in Gaza pass a somber Eid al-Adha on the brink of famine Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, the Feast of the Sacrifice. But in Gaza, which aid groups say is on the brink of famine, food is hard to come by this year let alone meat.

