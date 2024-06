Fighting Paused for Aid from Israel to Enter Gaza; James Bond's Real Spy Origins : State of the World from NPR Israel has announced a daily pause in fighting in an effort to allow more food and other humanitarian aid into Gaza. But some are criticizing the move. We go to the border crossing.



State of the World from NPR Is Humanitarian Aid Getting Into Gaza?; Searching for the Origins of James Bond Is Humanitarian Aid Getting Into Gaza?; Searching for the Origins of James Bond Listen · 9:57 9:57 Israel has announced a daily pause in fighting in an effort to allow more food and other humanitarian aid into Gaza. But some are criticizing the move. We go to the border crossing.



And in London, our correspondent descends beneath the streets in search of the inspiration behind the world's most famous secret agent.