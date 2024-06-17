Accessibility links
Why potatoes have sway on Capitol Hill : The Indicator from Planet Money The federal government classifies potatoes (whether they be baked, waffled, curly, fried) as a vegetable.

Recently some nutritional scientists were questioning that logic as the feds updated their dietary guidelines for 2025.

On today's episode, why potatoes have such sway on Capitol Hill and the real financial stakes spuds have in staying a veggie.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Spud spat

Spud spat

Spud spat

The federal government classifies potatoes (whether they be baked, waffled, curly, fried) as a vegetable. Recently some nutritional scientists were questioning that logic as the feds updated their dietary guidelines for 2025.

On today's episode, why potatoes have such sway on Capitol Hill and the real financial stakes spuds have in staying a veggie.

