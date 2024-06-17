Accessibility links
'If You Can Keep It': The Objectives of Project 2025 : 1A Project 2025 has been critiqued as a radically socially conservative and Christian nationalist proposal with the power to greatly disrupt the government.

But what exactly does it aim to do? And what is the likelihood that it could go into effect?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Connect with us. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

1A

'If You Can Keep It': The Objectives of Project 2025

'If You Can Keep It': The Objectives of Project 2025

Listen · 31:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198911377/1254304443" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brandon Bell/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Jan. 20, 2025. Inauguration day.

The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank that's prepared a more than 900-page plan they hope Donald Trump will adopt if he becomes the next president.

It's called the Presidential Transition Plan – or as it's known more widely, Project 2025. It's been critiqued as a radically socially conservative and Christian nationalist proposal with the power to greatly disrupt the government.

But what exactly does it aim to do? And what is the likelihood that it could go into effect?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.