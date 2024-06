The Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway, were handed out Sunday night Stereophonic, which had 13 nominations, won five awards, including best play. The Outsiders and Merrily We Roll Along picked up four awards each. Hell's Kitchen, nominated for 13 awards, won two.

