World leaders met in Switzerland to discuss a roadmap to peace for Ukraine Envoys and leaders of more than 90 nations participated, and most signed a statement saying Ukraine’s borders must be respected in any deal to end the war. Russia wasn't invited to the meeting.

Europe World leaders met in Switzerland to discuss a roadmap to peace for Ukraine World leaders met in Switzerland to discuss a roadmap to peace for Ukraine Listen · 3:52 3:52 Envoys and leaders of more than 90 nations participated, and most signed a statement saying Ukraine’s borders must be respected in any deal to end the war. Russia wasn't invited to the meeting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor