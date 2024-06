Researcher of ancient Mayan human remains uncovers site used in male, twin sacrifices NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Rodrigo Barquera, a researcher at the Max-Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, about a study revealing a surprise about ancient Mayan sacrifices.

History Researcher of ancient Mayan human remains uncovers site used in male, twin sacrifices ANCIENT MAYAN GENOMES Listen · 4:00 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Rodrigo Barquera, a researcher at the Max-Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, about a study revealing a surprise about ancient Mayan sacrifices.