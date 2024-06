Critics say many of Apple's new iPhone features were copied from other popular apps It’s been described as Apple’s “kiss of death.” When the tech giant reaches out to app developers, many fear that Apple is really looking to copy their product. At its annual developers’ conference this year, Apple was accused of just that.

Technology Critics say many of Apple's new iPhone features were copied from other popular apps APPLE ACCUSED OF 'SHERLOCKING' Listen · 3:35 3:35 It’s been described as Apple’s “kiss of death.” When the tech giant reaches out to app developers, many fear that Apple is really looking to copy their product. At its annual developers’ conference this year, Apple was accused of just that. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor