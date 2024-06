U.S. surgeon general calls for tobacco-style warning labels for social media NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about his call to put a warning label on social media platforms. Murthy believes social media can harm teenagers' mental health.

Health U.S. surgeon general calls for tobacco-style warning labels for social media SURGEON GENERAL WARNING ON SOCIAL MEDIA?