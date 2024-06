'Washington Post' CEO and editor under scrutiny for how they broke stories in U.K. The Washington Post newsroom is in an uproar as more red flags are revealed about how their new CEO, and the top editor he's hired got big scoops back in Britain.

The Washington Post newsroom is in an uproar as more red flags are revealed about how their new CEO, and the top editor he's hired got big scoops back in Britain.