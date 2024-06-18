Carvell Wallace searches for 'Another Word for Love'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Carvell Wallace Carvell Wallace

In his new memoir, Another Word for Love, Carvell Wallace lays out his journey to find self-acceptance after a childhood colored by instability. Host Brittany Luse sits down with Carvell to talk about how he built new language around love and his new perspectives on recovery and healing.



Want to be featured on IBAM? Record a voice memo responding to Brittany's question at the end of the episode and send it to ibam@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Corey Antonio Rose and Alexis Williams. It was edited by Jessica Placzek and Sara Sarasohn. Engineering support came from Josh Newell. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.