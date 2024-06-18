Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins does it all. Master of comedy, action and drama.

His performance in Justified as Boyd Crowder earned him an Emmy nomination. He's collaborated with Danny McBride and Jody Hill on Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones. In Quintin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight – he portrayed the complicated Sheriff Chris Mannix.

Walton is one of the most compelling performers working today. For his latest project, Walton is taking on two parts in the tv show Fallout. The series is based on the video game of the same name. Most of the Fallout takes place 200 years after a massive nuclear war obliterated pretty much all life.

Walton plays The Ghoul, a zombie-like gunslinger and bounty hunter. He isn't the worst bad guy in the wasteland, but maybe the meanest. Walton also plays Cooper Howard. Before the bombs fell, Howard was a beloved western actor and stuntman.

Howard and The Ghoul are the same person. The show explores his arc in both timelines before and after the end of the world. Turns out 200 years of walking a radiated wasteland can really take a toll on someone.

We're thrilled to be joined by Walton to talk about the series, and why he was so enthusiastic to take the role before he even knew much about it. Walton also gets into his love of horseback riding and growing up with a father who's larger than life. Plus, how The Ghoul became an accidental sex symbol.