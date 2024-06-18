Accessibility links
The best songs of 2024 (so far) : All Songs Considered With the first half of the year almost behind us, we hit pause to reflect on some of the best tracks we've gotten so far, from Chappell Roan, Brittany Howard, Pedro The Lion and more.

With the first half of the year almost behind us, we take a beat on this week's show to reflect on some of the best tracks we've heard so far. You won't hear from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift or some of the other major releases you might have tracked up to this point, but we do play some of the songs that are still moving us in profound ways.

Hear The Songs

This includes Chappell Roan's insanely catchy "Good Luck, Babe!" and the story song "Modesto" from Pedro The Lion. We've also got Tyla's heady amapiano track "Safer," the wondrous sonic universe of Helado Negro, surreal era-hopping from Mk.gee and more. With NPR Music editors Hazel Cills and Sheldon Pearce, and host Robin Hilton.

1. Chappell Roan: "Good Luck, Babe!" (single)
2. Pedro the Lion: "Modesto," from Santa Cruz
3. Tyla: "Safer," from TYLA
4. Blondshell: "Docket (feat. Bully)" (single)
5. Helado Negro: "Colores Del Mar," from Phasor
6. Jessica Pratt: "World on a String," from Here In The Pitch
7. MK.gee: "I Want," from Two Star & The Dream Police
8. Madi Diaz: "God Person," from Weird Faith
9. Brittany Howard: "Power to Undo," from What Now