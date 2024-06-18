And the nominee is...? Who will Trump Pick for V.P.?

We are just weeks away from one of the biggest political events of the election campaign season: the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.



Former President Donald Trump is, of course, the party's presumptive nominee, but he's yet to announce his running mate.



The list is long, but the candidates all have one thing in common — they're being considered because they could help Trump get elected in November.



NPR's Franco Ordoñez and Jeongyoon Han break down which candidates are rising to the top and why it matters.



