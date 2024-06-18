Accessibility links
Boston Celtics defeat the Dallas Mavericks for it record 18th championship The Celtics won the series 4-1 and now have 18 league titles, surpassing their decades-long rival Los Angeles Lakers, which has 17.

The Boston Celtics defeat the Dallas Mavericks for a record 18th championship

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center, holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as he celebrates with center Kristaps Porzingis, left, and guard Jaylen Brown, right, after the Celtics won the NBA championship with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Boston.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center, holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as he celebrates with center Kristaps Porzingis, left, and guard Jaylen Brown, right, after the Celtics won the NBA championship with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP hide caption

Charles Krupa/AP

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in the NBA Finals on Monday, making them the franchise with the most championships in league history.

The Celtics won the series 4-1 and now have 18 titles, surpassing their decades-long rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, who have 17.

Their final game was played at home with more than 19,000 fans in attendance.

“It’s a surreal feeling. We did it,” said Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

The Finals MVP award, named after Celtics legend Bill Russell, was given to guard Jaylen Brown, who averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5 assists during the series.

“I can’t believe it,” said veteran Celtics center Al Horford. “I still can’t believe it. I mean, we did it. We’re here, but I can’t believe it. This is just how I pictured it here at the Garden, with our fans, everybody together. It’s just how I saw it eight years ago.”

Lakers legend Magic Johnson, however, posted on X, “I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now.”

“Congratulations to the 23-24 NBA Champions My Boston Celtics,” said Paul Pierce, who helped win the Celtics their last championship in 2008.

President Biden also congratulated the franchise on their 18 championships, calling them “a true legacy of excellence.”