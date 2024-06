Chiquita is ordered to pay millions to families of death squad victims in Colombia A landmark verdict orders Chiquita, one of the worlds largest banana companies, to pay millions of dollars in damages to the relatives of eight Colombian men murdered by a paramilitary death squad.

The Americas Chiquita is ordered to pay millions to families of death squad victims in Colombia A landmark verdict orders Chiquita, one of the worlds largest banana companies, to pay millions of dollars in damages to the relatives of eight Colombian men murdered by a paramilitary death squad. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor