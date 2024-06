Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is pardoning 175,000 marijuana convictions NPR's Michel Martin talks to Gov. Wes Moore about absolving people convicted of cannabis-related crimes, in what he calls “the most sweeping state level pardon in any state in American history.”

