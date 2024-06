Boeing CEO faced sharp criticism from angry lawmakers on Capitol Hill Senators grilled Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Tuesday about the company's aircraft production issues. His appearance came the same day a new whistleblower raised fresh allegations about the 737 Max.

Senators grilled Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Tuesday about the company's aircraft production issues. His appearance came the same day a new whistleblower raised fresh allegations about the 737 Max.