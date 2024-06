If AI provides false information, who takes the blame? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks UCLA Institute for Technology Law and Policy Executive Director Michael Karanicolas who could be liable if AI gives out advice that proves harmful.

Technology If AI provides false information, who takes the blame? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks UCLA Institute for Technology Law and Policy Executive Director Michael Karanicolas who could be liable if AI gives out advice that proves harmful. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor