How is Israel Using Facial Recognition in Gaza?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Today we bring you an episode from NPR's science podcast Short Wave about how Israel is using facial recognition software to track Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. And what the proliferation of this technology means for privacy around the world.



You can find more Short Wave episodes here.