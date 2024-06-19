The history of trans misogyny is the history of segregation

Enlarge this image toggle caption Author headshot via publisher Author headshot via publisher

Trans women have become culturally associated with the violence they face, both in sympathy and stigma. The historian Jules Gill-Peterson looks to how that came to be in her book, A Short History of Trans Misogyny. This week, we talk about how panics around trans femininity are shaped by wider forces of colonialism, segregation, and class interests.

This episode was co-hosted by Gene Demby and B.A. Parker, produced by Jess Kung and Xavier Lopez, and edited by Leah Donnella. Our engineer was James Willetts.