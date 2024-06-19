Accessibility links
Panics around trans femininity shaped by colonialism and segregation : Code Switch As anti-trans legislation has ramped up, historian Jules Gill-Peterson turns the lens to the past in her book, A Short History of Trans Misogyny. This week, we talk about how panics around trans femininity are shaped by wider forces of colonialism, segregation and class interests.

Code Switch

The history of trans misogyny is the history of segregation

Trans women have become culturally associated with the violence they face, both in sympathy and stigma. The historian Jules Gill-Peterson looks to how that came to be in her book, A Short History of Trans Misogyny. This week, we talk about how panics around trans femininity are shaped by wider forces of colonialism, segregation, and class interests.

This episode was co-hosted by Gene Demby and B.A. Parker, produced by Jess Kung and Xavier Lopez, and edited by Leah Donnella. Our engineer was James Willetts.