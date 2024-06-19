Actor David Oyelowo On 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' : Fresh Air Oyelowo produced and stars in the Paramount+ series about Bass, a formerly enslaved man who went on to become one of the nation's first Black Deputy U.S. Marshals. "We see many stories centering Black people, from a historical context, about how we've been brutalized, how we've been marginalized," Oyelowo says. "But very rarely, in my opinion, do you see those triumphant stories where we overcome."



Plus, John Powers reviews Green Border.

