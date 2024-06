David Oyelowo on playing justice seekers, peacekeepers and men on a mission Oyelowo plays a formerly enslaved man who went on to become one of the nation's first Black Deputy U.S. Marshals in the Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Oyelowo also produced the series.



Television David Oyelowo on playing justice seekers, peacekeepers and men on a mission Oyelowo plays a formerly enslaved man who went on to become one of the nation's first Black Deputy U.S. Marshals in the Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Oyelowo also produced the series.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor