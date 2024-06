Willie Mays, widely considered baseball's best all-around player, dies at 93 Mays' Hall-of-Fame career spanned more than two decades, from the 1950s to 1970s. He spent nearly all of those years with the Giants – first in New York and then in San Francisco.

Sports Willie Mays, widely considered baseball's best all-around player, dies at 93 Mays' Hall-of-Fame career spanned more than two decades, from the 1950s to 1970s. He spent nearly all of those years with the Giants – first in New York and then in San Francisco. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor