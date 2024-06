Observing Juneteenth with the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation For Juneteenth on Morning Edition, professor Nathan Connolly reflects on the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation, and NPR staff voice the document in its entirety.

Race Observing Juneteenth with the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation For Juneteenth on Morning Edition, professor Nathan Connolly reflects on the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation, and NPR staff voice the document in its entirety.