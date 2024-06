Could criminal charges threaten Congressman Henry Cuellar's chance at re-election? Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar is under indictment for more than a dozen counts, including bribery and corruption -- but voters in his home state say they still back the embattled Democrat.

