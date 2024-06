After decades, a woman still remembers comfort from a stranger in a hospital hallway On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, Lorrie Paul honors the stranger who put their hand on her back when she was crying in the hallway of a hospital, some 25 years ago.

Culture After decades, a woman still remembers comfort from a stranger in a hospital hallway UNSUNG HERO - LORRIE PAUL Listen · 2:43 2:43 On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, Lorrie Paul honors the stranger who put their hand on her back when she was crying in the hallway of a hospital, some 25 years ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor