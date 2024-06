Does Biden's plan to protect millions from deportation square with border tightening? NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Biden administration's immigration orders.

National Does Biden's plan to protect millions from deportation square with border tightening? Does Biden's plan to protect millions from deportation square with border tightening? Listen · 5:07 5:07 NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Biden administration's immigration orders. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor