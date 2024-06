Birmingham pays tribute to the baseball legend Willie Mays, dead at 93 Willie Mays, the "Say Hey Kid" who some consider the greatest player in baseball history, died Tuesday at the age of 93. Tributes are pouring in, including from Birmingham, Ala., where he grew up.

