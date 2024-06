Louisiana becomes first state to require Ten Commandments displayed in classrooms Louisiana is the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms. Opponents have threatened to sue, questioning the new law’s constitutionality.

Louisiana is the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms. Opponents have threatened to sue, questioning the new law's constitutionality.