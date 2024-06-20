Cybercriminals Target Children with Sexually Explicit Blackmail Scheme : State of the World from NPR A growing number of children in the U.S. are being targeted in sextortion schemes— a scam in which a cybercriminal obtains and then threatens to release nude or sexually compromising photos, blackmailing victims for a ransom. And sadly dozens of young victims have died by suicide in the last few years. Cybercriminals are often based abroad and it is a particular problem in Nigeria. Our correspondent in Lagos, Nigeria tells us about the issue, about the tragic case of one 17 year-old victim who took his own life, and about what the FBI is doing to combat the problem.



If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, please get support. In the U.S. you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

State of the World from NPR The International Problem of Online Sextortion The International Problem of Online Sextortion Listen · 7:54 7:54 A growing number of children in the U.S. are being targeted in sextortion schemes— a scam in which a cybercriminal obtains and then threatens to release nude or sexually compromising photos, blackmailing victims for a ransom. And sadly dozens of young victims have died by suicide in the last few years. Cybercriminals are often based abroad and it is a particular problem in Nigeria. Our correspondent in Lagos, Nigeria tells us about the issue, about the tragic case of one 17 year-old victim who took his own life, and about what the FBI is doing to combat the problem.



If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, please get support. In the U.S. you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor