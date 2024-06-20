Accessibility links
HBO's 'Fantasmas' is new and different and uniquely itself : Pop Culture Happy Hour The brilliant and idiosyncratic new HBO series Fantasmas has a simple plot. Creator and star Julio Torres searches New York City for an earring he lost at a club. In the execution, that quest gets transformed into something epic and surreal and queer in every sense of the word. He keeps bumping into random New Yorkers whose stories play out in a series of sketch-like vignettes. They are played by actors including Emma Stone, Bowen Yang, and Tilda Swinton.

Review

Pop Culture Happy Hour

HBO's 'Fantasmas' is new and different and uniquely itself

HBO's 'Fantasmas' is new and different and uniquely itself

Listen · 17:58
Julio Torres stars in Fantasmas. HBO hide caption

HBO

Julio Torres stars in Fantasmas.

HBO

