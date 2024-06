The Story Behind Diane Von Furstenberg's Iconic Wrap Dress : Fresh Air Von Furstenberg and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discuss Woman in Charge, a Hulu documentary about the fashion designer's meteoric rise in the '70s. Plus, Maureen Corrigan recommends two perfect summer reads. And David Bianculli reviews the Netflix miniseries Kafka.

Fresh Air The Story Behind Diane Von Furstenberg's Iconic Wrap Dress The Story Behind Diane Von Furstenberg's Iconic Wrap Dress Listen · 44:51 44:51 Von Furstenberg and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discuss Woman in Charge, a Hulu documentary about the fashion designer's meteoric rise in the '70s. Plus, Maureen Corrigan recommends two perfect summer reads. And David Bianculli reviews the Netflix miniseries Kafka. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor