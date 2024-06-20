Accessibility links
Inside Out 2 And How We Think About Our Feelings : 1A It's not often that we sit and think about feelings: what they are, where they come from, and why they're happening. We just feel them.

Almost ten years ago, one movie gave voice to what may be an indescribable experience: discovering your feelings.

That movie was Inside Out. This weekend, Inside Out 2 premiered in theaters. It follows 13-year-old Riley as a few new feelings are added to the mix as she enters her teen years: Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Anxiety.

We talk to screenwriter Dave Holstein and experts about what it means to discover your feelings throughout your childhood – and your adulthood, too.

Listen · 33:11
Characters from the film are seen during the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney/Pixar hide caption

Characters from the film are seen during the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

